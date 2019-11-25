International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-England fast bowler Archer says he was subjected to racial abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:39 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-England fast bowler Archer says he was subjected to racial abuse
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

The England and New Zealand cricket boards launched a probe on Monday after England fast bowler Jofra Archer said he was subjected to racial insults by a spectator while batting during the final day of the opening test at Bay Oval.

New Zealand cruised to an innings and 65-run win over England to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Archer scored 30 and combined in a 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Sam Curran to delay the hosts' victory.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy," the 24-year-old said on Twitter. Archer, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, has been fast-tracked into the England side and made an impressive test debut during the Ashes series against Australia.

According to a protocol, the International Cricket Council-appointed match referee Javagal Srinath of India is expected to mention the incident in his match report to the world governing body. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the incident took place after Archer was dismissed and was walking off the field to the pavilion.

"Through the scrutiny of CCTV footage at the Bay Oval, authorities are trying to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the remarks," the ECB said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing." New Zealand Cricket said the security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator and the board will apologize to Archer.

"NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to the police," the NZC added. "It will contact Mr. Archer tomorrow to apologize for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton."

The second Test starts in Hamilton on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL rolls out digital fuelling initiative

BPCL rolls out digital fuelling initiative Chennai, Nov 25 PTI NextGen Digital Fuelling initiatives, aimed at providing greater transparency and building customer trust, has been launched by public sector Bharat Petroleum Corporation Lt...

Five arrested for crude oil pilferage in Assam

Five persons were arrested for allegedly pilfering crude oil from ONGC pipelines in Assams Jorhat district, police said on Monday. The accused were arrested on Sunday night from Dangdhora area under Titabor sub-division of the district, a ...

COLUMN-Oil rally pauses as hedge funds await trade talks: Kemp

Oil prices ran out of momentum last week as hedge fund managers stopped buying and realised some profits following a strong rally since the start of October.Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 29 million barrels in t...

Josh Hazlewood looking forward to pink-ball Test against Pakistan

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said he is looking forward to playing with the pink ball as his side is gearing up for their second Test match against Pakistan. Pink ball in Adelaide is a pretty similar length to red ball here. You want to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019