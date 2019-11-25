Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das bag bronze medal at Asian Archery Championships
Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Monday won a bronze medal in the mixed team recurve at the Asian Archery Championships.
Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Monday won a bronze medal in the mixed team recurve at the Asian Archery Championships. They defeated China by 6-2 to clinch the medal in the championships which is being held in Bangkok, Thailand.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to congratulate Kumari and Das. "@ImDeepikaK and #AtanuDas won the bronze medal in mixed team recurve at the #AsianArchery Championships after beating China 6-2. Many Congratulations. #KheloIndia @KirenRijiju @DGSAI @PIB_India @RijijuOffice @PMOIndia @IndiaSports @ddsportschannel," SAI tweeted. (ANI)
