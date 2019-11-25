International Development News
Sangram Dahiya, Varsha Varman win double trap national titles

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:08 IST
Haryana's Sangram Dahiya and Madhya Pradesh's Varsha Varman won the men's and women's double trap titles respectively at the 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship here on Monday. Sangram shot 142 out of 150 targets to leave behind former world champion Ankur Mittal of ONGC, who managed 137 hits over the five rounds of 30 targets each.

Punjab's Prithvi Singh Chahal won bronze with a score of 135. Varsha, in the women's category of 120 targets each, had 97 to her name to clinch the gold ahead of state-mate Manisha Keer, who had 93 hits. Mahima Vishwakarma ensured a MP sweep in the category, winning bronze with 92.

Both Sangram and Varsha also won the team gold for their respective states.

