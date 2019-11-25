Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) citing he wants to focus more on International events.
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) citing he wants to focus more on International events. Srikanth took to Twitter to announce his decision.
"It's a tough road ahead. Need to go full throttle and fulfill the expectations that lie on me. Hence, I won't be playing PBL this year to focus more on International events. Wish @blr_raptors all the very best and hope for a smashing season this year as well," he tweeted. Srikanth faced a 14-21, 19-21 defeat at the hands of Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in the second round of Korea Masters. Whereas in the Hong Kong open, he witnessed a 9-21, 23-25 defeat against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in the semi-finals.
Earlier on Sunday, Saina Nehwal also opted not to play in the PBL. "Hey everyone, I won't be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven't been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better . I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL," Nehwal had tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Compensation being processed for Indian worker killed in Singapore crane collapse; more aid pours in
Shafali is youngest Indian to score international fifty, surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old record
No claimants for dormant Swiss accounts of Indians; some may get liquidated soon
Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet
Indian-origin writer shares grandfather's unique war friendship in UK