Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) citing he wants to focus more on International events.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:22 IST
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth . Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) citing he wants to focus more on International events. Srikanth took to Twitter to announce his decision.

"It's a tough road ahead. Need to go full throttle and fulfill the expectations that lie on me. Hence, I won't be playing PBL this year to focus more on International events. Wish @blr_raptors all the very best and hope for a smashing season this year as well," he tweeted. Srikanth faced a 14-21, 19-21 defeat at the hands of Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama in the second round of Korea Masters. Whereas in the Hong Kong open, he witnessed a 9-21, 23-25 defeat against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in the semi-finals.

Earlier on Sunday, Saina Nehwal also opted not to play in the PBL. "Hey everyone, I won't be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven't been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better . I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL," Nehwal had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

