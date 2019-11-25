International Development News
Report: Saints LT Armstead has high-ankle sprain

Image Credit: Wikipedia

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead could miss several weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 34-31 win against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network reported Monday. Armstead, 28, was helped off the field in the first quarter and then carted to the locker room after being checked out in the sideline medical tent.

A third-round pick by the Saints in 2013, Armstead has never made it through a 16-game season without missing time to injuries. His 11 starts this season were his most since 2015, and he has played in only 71 of a possible 107 regular-season games. Armstead almost certainly will not play this Sunday in Atlanta, a rematch of the Falcons' 26-9 upset win in New Orleans on Nov. 10.

The 2018 Pro Bowl selection was replaced by veteran Patrick Omameh. New Orleans already is playing without starting left guard Andrus Peat, who broke his arm in the Atlanta loss.

