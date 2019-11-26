Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lower-body injury that is similar to the one that sidelined the four-time Selke Trophy recipient for two games earlier this month.

"Similar issue. ... no timeline. Medical staff will stay on top of it," Cassidy said of Bergeron, who also will miss the Bruins' game in Ottawa on Wednesday. Bergeron recorded four assists in Boston's 5-4 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, boosting his point total to 24 (eight goals, 16 assists) in 21 games this season.

The 34-year-old has collected 329 goals and 508 assists in 1,049 career games since being selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)