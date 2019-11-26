Chargers designate S James to return from IR

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was designated to return from injured reserve Monday and could make his season debut Sunday at Denver. The 23-year-old participated in Monday's practice, after which coach Anthony Lynn said the staff would evaluate Derwin's progress from foot surgery before deciding whether he would play this week.

"At his position, you'd like to see a change of direction, quickness, burst, things like that," Lynn told reporters. "He looks good. He looks good in uniform. It's good seeing him back on the field, just his spirit and the leadership that he brings to our football team."

The Chargers (4-7) could also get back safety Adrian Phillips, who was designated to return from IR on Nov. 14. He hasn't played since Week 2 because of a broken arm, but he did practice last week. "I think this week his chances (of playing) are a lot better," Lynn said.

James was selected first-team All-Pro as a rookie last season after collecting 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed and three interceptions. He was drafted 17th overall out of Florida State in 2018. James underwent surgery on Aug. 22 in which a new screw was inserted in his right foot after an old screw -- from an operation while at Florida State -- bent during a training camp practice.

