Celtics G Walker misses game versus Kings

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker was declared out for Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings due to the neck sprain he suffered Friday night in Denver. Walker sustained the injury against the Nuggets when he attempted to steal the ball in the second quarter. He had his head down and slammed head first into the stomach of teammate Semi Ojeleye.

The contact jolted Walker's neck and he was motionless on the court for at least five minutes. Paramedics put a neck brace on him before he eventually was removed from the floor via stretcher. Celtics trainer Tony Schena provided an update prior to Monday's game, saying Walker underwent spine and neck imaging in Denver that displayed no structural damage and that he also passed a full spine test in Boston. He also passed neurological tests in Boston.

"When he landed, he had numbness and tingling in his hands," Schena told reporters of the incident. "He never lost consciousness and he stayed on the floor mostly as a medical precaution." Walker is still in concussion protocol and Schena said the three-time All-Star can complete that on Tuesday by participating in practice.

Walker is averaging 21.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 15 games this season. Celtics big man Daniel Theis (illness) also is sitting out against the Kings.

