Eagles waive WR Matthews after falling under .500

Nearly three weeks after re-signing with the team that drafted him five years ago, wide receiver Jordan Matthews was waived Monday by the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced the move one day after the Eagles' second straight home loss, a 17-9 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, dropped Philadelphia to 5-6 entering December.

It marked Matthews' third stint in Philadelphia, which selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. The Eagles re-signed the 27-year-old to help fill the void left by injured DeSean Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 5 after undergoing abdominal surgery. Despite the familiar surroundings, Matthews was not able to make up for injuries to the Eagles' top three receivers on the depth chart on Sunday. Jackson was joined by Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) among Philadelphia's sidelined wideouts against the Seahawks. Despite starting and leading Eagles receivers in snaps on Sunday, Matthews posted just three catches for 27 yards in the loss.

In two games with the Eagles this season, Matthews caught four passes for 33 yards. Matthews caught 245 passes for 2,973 yards and 21 touchdowns in 60 games in two prior stints with Philadelphia (2014-16, 2018). His best season came in 2015, former head coach Chip Kelly's last in Philadelphia, when he caught a career-high 85 passes for 997 yards and eight touchdowns. The Eagles originally dealt Matthews to Buffalo during the 2017 preseason in a trade that brought starting cornerback Ronald Darby to Philadelphia. Matthews played 10 games for the Bills in 2017, and he played two games (one start) for the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season before being released Oct. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)