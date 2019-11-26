International Development News
Brogdon returns as Pacers blast Grizzlies

Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 as the Indiana Pacers posted a 126-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in Indianapolis. Warren made 11 of 15 attempts from the floor and Domantas Sabonis collected 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers, who shot 54.5 percent from 3-point range to record their 10th win in 13 outings. The point total also served as a season-high, eclipsing the 121 they scored in a win over Washington on Nov. 6.

Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his return from a three-game absence due to a sore back. His return marked just the third time that Indiana was able to use its starting five from opening night. Rookie Ja Morant, who finished with 19 points and 10 assists, overcame a scare after appearing to injure his back while landing on the knee of a courtside photographer during the late stages of the second quarter. Morant, the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, needed assistance to leave the court before returning early in the third quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr. shot 10 of 15 from the floor to finish with 28 points and rookie Brandon Clarke added 17 points for the Grizzlies, who have lost four in a row. Lamb drained a pair of long-range shots to ignite a 12-2 run to push Indiana's lead to 79-58. Lamb wasn't done, as his finger-roll layup and 3-pointer helped propel the Pacers to a 37-point quarter and a 104-83 advantage.

Aaron Holiday sandwiched 3-pointers around T.J. McConnell's jumper as Indiana scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter. Jackson drained a pair of 3-pointers and Morant added eight points as part of an 18-6 run for Memphis before Warren sank his third 3-pointer to halt the momentum. Myles Turner drained a 3-pointer to ignite Indiana's 18-9 run to end the first quarter. Aaron Holiday and Justin Holiday each connected from beyond the arc during that stretch as the Pacers seized a 36-27 advantage.

The Holiday brothers continued the sharpshooting by each sinking a 3-pointer on Indiana's first two possessions of the second quarter.

Brogdon returns as Pacers blast Grizzlies

