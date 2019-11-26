International Development News
Development News Edition

Flyers get past visiting Canucks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:26 IST
Flyers get past visiting Canucks
Image Credit: pixabay

Jake Voracek and Sean Couturier each had one goal and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday. Voracek scored a goal for the second straight game.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart wasn't heavily tested but made 16 saves to earn the win. J.T. Miller scored the lone goal for the Canucks, who had a short-lived one-goal lead.

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was solid throughout and stopped 32 shots to keep them close. The Canucks struck first when Miller notched his 10th goal of the season at 10:34 of the first period. It was only the eighth time all season that Vancouver scored the first goal.

Couturier equalized for the Flyers at 5:54 of the second period with Voracek and Robert Hagg earning the assists. Couturier scored his seventh goal of the season. Claude Giroux ripped a wrist shot through traffic in front, but Demko grabbed the puck out of the air with 2:04 left in the second.

The Canucks managed only four shots on goal in the second yet went to the locker room in a 1-1 draw. Couturier nearly scored again with 15:38 remaining in the third as he skated in and had the puck knocked away at the last second by Demko.

The Canucks then picked up their second power play but couldn't capitalize. Voracek put the Flyers ahead 2-1 with a shot from his knees that clanged off one goal post and the crossbar and into the net at 11:27 of the third.

Vancouver struggled to create scoring chances. Demko was pulled for an extra skater with 1:50 remaining and finally put some pressure on Hart with 17.4 seconds left. Josh Leivo fired a shot from point-blank range, but Hart corralled the puck and didn't allow a rebound.

Vancouver kept the puck in the Flyers' zone in the waning seconds yet couldn't come up with a clean shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Guv Koshyari, CM Fadnavis pay tribute at police memorial

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid tribute to victims of 2611 terror attacks on the 11th anniversary of the ghastly attacks. The two leaders remembered the sacrifice of the victim...

Predators edge Blues in shootout

Daniel Carr scored the decisive shootout goal as the Nashville Predators edged visiting St. Louis 3-2 on Monday night, beating the Blues for the second time in three games. The Predators defeated the Blues 4-2 on Saturday night to snap thei...

US officials, Khalifa Haftar discuss ways to resolve Libyan conflict

A delegation of American officials met eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and discussed ways to resolve the conflict with the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Libya. The US State Department, in a statement, said, Senior U.S. ...

UPDATE 4-CEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money-laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on.The swift t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019