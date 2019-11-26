DeAngelo nets OT winner as Rangers rally past Wild

Tony DeAngelo scored just 32 seconds into overtime Monday night for the host New York Rangers, who mounted a late comeback to edge the Minnesota Wild, 3-2. The Rangers won the overtime faceoff and maintained control of the puck until DeAngelo weaved his way into the open slot and beat Alex Stalock from point-blank range.

Brady Skjei scored in the first period and Chris Kreider forced overtime by scoring on the power play with 2:50 left for the Rangers, who have won two straight and three of four. On Saturday, New York overcame a four-goal, second-period deficit to storm back and beat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves Monday while earning his 455th career win, breaking a tie with Curtis Joseph for the fifth-most all-time.

Zach Parise scored the game-tying goal in the second and Ryan Donato produced the go-ahead tally in the third for the Wild, which has lost two straight and three of five. All three losses have come in overtime, and the Wild still maintain a six-game point streak (3-0-3). Stalock recorded 28 saves in defeat.

The Rangers took the lead late in the first period when Skjei's slap shot sizzled past Stalock, who was screened by four players -- teammates Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba as well as New York's Ryan Strome and Kreider, the latter of whom was knocked over by Dumba just before the puck sailed in with 5:10 left. The Wild tied the score late in the second. Kevin Fiala took the puck on the left side of the ice, skated across the rink and maneuvered around Pavel Buchnevich before passing across the crease to Parise, who tucked his shot into the corner of the net as Lundqvist tried lunging back with 2:49 left.

The Wild took advantage of a Rangers turnover to take the lead exactly halfway through the third. Ryan Hartman swiped the puck from Buchnevich in the neutral zone and passed to Donato, whose shot went past a sliding Skjei, off the post and into the net. Buchnevich had three prime chances to tie the score -- including one shot that squeezed past Stalock but bounced off his skates and over the net -- before Hartman's tripping penalty with 3:08 left set up the tying goal. Artemi Panarin's pass into the crease was deflected by Strome and to Kreider, who put the puck into the net just 18 seconds into the power play.

