International Development News
Development News Edition

Heat remain perfect at home with victory over Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:52 IST
Heat remain perfect at home with victory over Hornets
Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo scored 21 points each, helping the Miami Heat improve to 7-0 at home with a 117-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Butler added seven assists, and Adebayo had 13 rebounds and five assists. Heat reserve forward Kelly Olynyk posted 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Heat backup point guard Goran Dragic chipped in with a game-high nine assists.

Miami, which led for the game's final 41 minutes, was also powered by rookie guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn. Herro had 18 points off the bench. Nunn had 19 points and made 5-of-6 3-pointers. Charlotte, which has lost five straight games, was led by Terry Rozier's 19 points. He made 7-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-6 on 3-pointers. But his backcourt mate, Devonte' Graham, was held to 16 points and 0-for-4 on 4-point shots. He had entered the game ranking second in the NBA in 3-pointers made.

Miami won despite the absence of four players: Justise Winslow (concussion), Derrick Jones (hip), Dion Waiters (suspended) and James Johnson (illness). Charlotte was healthy, getting shooting guard Dwayne Bacon back from a knee injury that had kept him out of the past three games. He finished with one point in nearly 16 minutes of play, missing all six of his shots from the floor.

Both teams shot 57.1 percent in the first quarter, and neither team missed a free throw -- 7-for-7 by Miami and 4-for-4 by Charlotte. The Hornets, who made their first three shots, raced to a 7-0 lead. But Miami, led by Butler's 10 points, controlled the rest of the quarter and took a 36-31 lead into the second. The second quarter was similarly high scoring as the Heat, thanks to an 11-3 run, took a 69-58 lead into the break. Miami's key in the first half was its 3-point shooting (12-of-22, 54.5 percent). Charlotte shot just 6-of-17 (35.3 percent).

Miami led by as many as 23 points in the second half, and the Hornets never managed to make a run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NBA

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-CEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on.The swift t...

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...

CM Fadnavis pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack martyrs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 2611 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago. Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019