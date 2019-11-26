International Development News
Development News Edition

Dinwiddie's game-winner lifts Nets over Cavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 09:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 09:17 IST
Dinwiddie's game-winner lifts Nets over Cavs
Image Credit: IANS

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the game-winning jumper with 1.8 seconds as the visiting Brooklyn Nets withstood blowing a nine-point lead in the final two-plus minutes and pulled out a dramatic 108-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Dinwiddie continued to fill in effectively for Kyrie Irving (right shoulder impingement), who missed his sixth straight game and is out for at least one more game. He posted at least 20 points for a career-high six straight games and the Nets improved to 5-1 in those games.

Dinwiddie won the game when he took the inbounds pass from Joe Harris and made about seven dribbles to maneuver from the sideline to slightly above the left end of the foul line. As Cleveland's Cedi Osman was caught off-balance and stumbled to rotate over, Dinwiddie released the fadeaway and it cleanly went in. Before his clutch shot, Dinwiddie also came up with a huge defensive play. After Jarrett Allen blocked Jordan Clarkson's layup attempt with 8.9 seconds remaining, the Cavaliers retained possession with three seconds left on the shot clock. Dinwiddie blocked Collin Sexton's 3-point try with 7.6 seconds left.

The Nets needed Dinwiddie's clutch plays on both ends because they allowed nine straight points after taking a 106-97 lead on Taurean Prince's 3-pointer with 2:12 remaining. Cleveland tied the game when Sexton made the first of two free throws with 21.5 seconds left but retained possession after a replay review. Allen added 22 points and 21 rebounds for his second career 20-20 game as Brooklyn (9-8) also moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Harris contributed 19 points and Prince chipped in 18 as Brooklyn shot 46.8 percent. Clarkson scored 23 points to lead Cleveland, which lost for the seventh time in eight games. Larry Nance Jr. added 20 points and 13 rebounds while filling in for Kevin Love (back soreness) as Cleveland shot 42.6 percent.

The Nets took an 81-75 lead into the fourth quarter but Cleveland got an 84-83 edge on a layup by Clarkson with 9:08 remaining. Harris hit a 3-pointer with 6:40 to go for a 95-88 Brooklyn lead but Cleveland was within 97-95 on Clarkson's 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...

CM Fadnavis pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack martyrs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 2611 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago. Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial ...

RTC depot managers ask police for arrangements at bus stations, depots

Depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019