Predators edge Blues in shootout

Image Credit: Twitter (@PredsNHL)

Daniel Carr scored the decisive shootout goal as the Nashville Predators edged visiting St. Louis 3-2 on Monday night, beating the Blues for the second time in three games. The Predators defeated the Blues 4-2 on Saturday night to snap their six-game winless streak. This was this first time Nashville won back-to-back games since Oct. 26 and 29.

Carr just arrived from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League to replace Victor Arvidsson, who is sidelined four-six weeks after suffering a lower-back injury Saturday night. Ryan Johansen and Nick Bonino scored for the Predators and Juuse Saros stopped 23 of 25 shots.

David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored and Jake Allen made 37 saves for the Blues, who have earned points in 12 of their last 14 games (9-2-3). The Predators killed off two early penalties -- including a brief 5-on-3 disadvantage -- before taking a 2-0 first-period lead.

Bonino scored after taking a nice feed from Rocco Grimaldi to convert a snapshot as linemate Craig Smith crashed the net. It was the fifth time in the last six games the Blues allowed their opponent to score first. More action around the net led to the second Predators' goal. Calle Jarnkrok was denied at the doorstep, but Johansen swept in to lift the loose puck under the crossbar.

The Blues cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period on a one-man rush by Perron, who got one shot through defenseman Ryan Ellis before firing home his own long rebound. Schenn tied the game 2-2 with 6:51 left in the third period. He score from the slot off Robert Thomas' feed from the right circle.

The Predators dominated overtime and had several near-misses, including a Filip Forsberg back-hander off the crossbar. The Blues played without defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who earned a four-game NHL suspension for injuring Arvidsson with a crosscheck. Carl Gunnarsson replaced him in the lineup.

St. Louis also got veteran forward Troy Brouwer in the lineup and returned rookie Klim Kostin to San Antonio of the AHL. Brouwer signed last week but sat out the last two games while awaiting his visa.

