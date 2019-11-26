International Development News
Development News Edition

Jackson throws for 5 TDs as Ravens destroy Rams

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:06 IST
Jackson throws for 5 TDs as Ravens destroy Rams
Image Credit: Flickr

Lamar Jackson tied his career-high by throwing five touchdown passes as the Baltimore Ravens started fast and never relented in a 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night that extends their winning streak to seven games. Jackson built his MVP case by throwing two TD passes to Marquise Brown and two more to Willie Snead. The Ravens' second-year quarterback threw for 169 yards and rushed for 95 more in his Monday Night Football debut -- becoming the first player ever to throw five scoring passes in his first MNF game.

Jackson's outing proved to be yet another historical performance for the Ravens' young star. According to the ESPN broadcast, he became the first in history with 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rush yards within his first two seasons. He also became the first NFL player with 50 rushing yards and four or more touchdown passes in consecutive games. Running back Mark Ingram added two TDs of his own, one on the ground and another on a pass from Jackson as the Ravens became the first team since the 2008 New Orleans Saints to reach the end zone in each of their first six possessions.

Baltimore added the exclamation point on the victory in the fourth quarter when Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted a pass from Jared Goff, five weeks after the Rams traded him to Baltimore. Goff passed for 212 yards and two interceptions as the Rams had 221 yards of total offense and lost for the fifth time in their past eight games. Goff did not throw a TD pass for the third consecutive game. Running back Todd Gurley was held to only 22 rushing yards on six carries.

The 39-point loss marked the Rams' worst all-time loss at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, dating back to 1946. After holding the Rams to three plays on the first drive of the game, the Ravens went on a nine-play, 55-yard drive that finished with a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson to Brown. The Ravens held the Rams to a three=and-out again on their second possession before taking off on a seven-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Jackson's 18-yard strike to Brown.

The Rams had zero total yards after their first two possessions, while the Ravens led 14-0. Ingram had a 1-yard TD run and Snead caught a 7-yard TD pass in the second quarter as the Ravens took a 28-6 lead into halftime.

Jackson not only completed 9 of 9 passes for 87 yards in the first half, but the Ravens also had 173 rushing yards to the Rams' 19. He finished 15 of 20 before he was lifted early in the fourth quarter, but not before he delivered his second five-TD performance of the season, also doing it in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins. In what was expected to be a matchup of top defenses, only the Ravens delivered, giving up 99 first-half yards and handing the Rams their most lopsided defeat at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams' defense gave up more than 20 points for the first time since Oct. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

End of BJP's game: NCP on SC ruling over Maha political drama

With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test on Wednesday and that there be no secret ballot, the NCP on Tuesday said only truth will prevail and that it was end of the BJPs game. Satya...

Tejas Networks Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Bharat Electronics Limited - Receives Purchase Orders of Over INR 60 Crores

Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited BSE 500049 NSE BEL, Indias premier defence solution provider. The MoU envisages strategic cooperati...

Stars top Knights for record-tying 7th straight W

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason ...

Atanu Das wins men's recurve bronze in Asian Archery C'ships

Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the mens recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday. Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019