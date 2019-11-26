Heat stay perfect at home with win over Hornets

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 21 points, helping the Miami Heat improve to 7-0 at home with a 117-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Butler added seven assists, and Adebayo had 13 rebounds and five assists. Heat reserve forward Kelly Olynyk posted 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Heat backup point guard Goran Dragic chipped in with a game-high nine assists.

Miami, which led for the game's final 41 minutes, also was powered by rookie guards Tyler Herro (18 points) and Kendrick Nunn (19 points, 5-of-6 3-pointers). Charlotte, which has lost five straight games, was led by Terry Rozier's 19 points. He made 7 of 15 shots, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. But backcourt mate Devonte' Graham was held to 16 points and 0 for 4 on 3-point shots. He had entered the game ranking second in the NBA in 3-pointers made.

Miami won despite the absence of four players: Justice Winslow (concussion), Derrick Jones (hip), Dion Waiters (suspended) and James Johnson (illness). Charlotte was healthy, getting back shooting guard Dwayne Bacon from a knee injury that had kept him out of the previous three games. He finished with one point in nearly 16 minutes of play, missing all six shots.

Both teams shot 57.1 percent in the first quarter, and neither team missed a free throw -- 7 of 7 by Miami and 4 of 4 by Charlotte. The Hornets, who made their first three shots, raced to a 7-0 lead. But Miami, led by Butler's 10 points, controlled the rest of the quarter and took a 36-31 lead into the second. The second quarter was similarly high scoring as the Heat, thanks to an 11-3 run, took a 69-58 lead into the break. Miami's key in the first half was its 3-point shooting (12 of 22, 54.5 percent). Charlotte shot just 6 of 17 (35.3 percent).

Miami led by as many as 23 points in the second half, and the Hornets never made a run.

