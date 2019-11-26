International Development News
Development News Edition

Heat stay perfect at home with win over Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:10 IST
Heat stay perfect at home with win over Hornets
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 21 points, helping the Miami Heat improve to 7-0 at home with a 117-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Butler added seven assists, and Adebayo had 13 rebounds and five assists. Heat reserve forward Kelly Olynyk posted 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Heat backup point guard Goran Dragic chipped in with a game-high nine assists.

Miami, which led for the game's final 41 minutes, also was powered by rookie guards Tyler Herro (18 points) and Kendrick Nunn (19 points, 5-of-6 3-pointers). Charlotte, which has lost five straight games, was led by Terry Rozier's 19 points. He made 7 of 15 shots, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. But backcourt mate Devonte' Graham was held to 16 points and 0 for 4 on 3-point shots. He had entered the game ranking second in the NBA in 3-pointers made.

Miami won despite the absence of four players: Justice Winslow (concussion), Derrick Jones (hip), Dion Waiters (suspended) and James Johnson (illness). Charlotte was healthy, getting back shooting guard Dwayne Bacon from a knee injury that had kept him out of the previous three games. He finished with one point in nearly 16 minutes of play, missing all six shots.

Both teams shot 57.1 percent in the first quarter, and neither team missed a free throw -- 7 of 7 by Miami and 4 of 4 by Charlotte. The Hornets, who made their first three shots, raced to a 7-0 lead. But Miami, led by Butler's 10 points, controlled the rest of the quarter and took a 36-31 lead into the second. The second quarter was similarly high scoring as the Heat, thanks to an 11-3 run, took a 69-58 lead into the break. Miami's key in the first half was its 3-point shooting (12 of 22, 54.5 percent). Charlotte shot just 6 of 17 (35.3 percent).

Miami led by as many as 23 points in the second half, and the Hornets never made a run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NBA

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

No Indian in ICC's elite panel of umpires: Simon Taufel calls for structural review

Not a single Indian features in the ICCs Elite Panel of Umpires right now and the celebrated Simon Taufel doesnt foresee anyone making the cut in near future either as he feels it takes a decade to create one world-class official. S Ravi, w...

Political developments in Maharashtra

Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra 12.34 pm Ex-PM Manmohan Singh says the way the Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment. 12.18 pm Congress president Son...

'Truth has won, can prove majority in 30 minutes', says Sanjay Raut after SC order on floor test

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on floor test in Maharashtra assembly as a victory of truth and asserted that his party can prove a majority in the house in 30 minutes. His remarks came after the Sup...

100 renowned Muslims oppose review of Ayodhya verdict, say keeping matter alive will not help community

Around 100 eminent Muslim personalities including Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah have opposed the move of challenging the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court in the decades-long Ayodhya dispute asserting that keeping the matter alive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019