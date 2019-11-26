Sharks stop Kings for 3rd straight OT win

Patrick Marleau scored 2:35 into overtime, and the visiting San Jose Sharks, despite blowing a three-goal lead, defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Monday night. Marleau scooped up a loose puck near the bottom of the left circle after Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick swept away a weak shot by Kevin Labanc with his stick. The San Jose center then fired it into an open net for his fifth goal of the season.

Timo Meier scored two goals, and Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist for San Jose, which won its third consecutive game -- all in overtime -- and posted its ninth victory in 10 games. Labanc added two assists. Martin Jones finished with 33 saves for the Sharks.

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe each had a goal and an assist, and Dustin Brown also scored a goal for Los Angeles. Quick finished with 21 saves, and Alex Iafallo added two assists for the Kings, who lost for the third time in four games (1-2-1). San Jose took a 1-0 lead at the 5:53 mark of the first period. Logan Couture drove down the right-wing and left a drop pass for Karlsson, who then fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past Quick's glove and into the top right corner of the net for his third goal of the season.

The Sharks increased their lead to 3-0 in the second period when Meier scored twice in the span of 2 1/2 minutes. The first came on a wrist shot from the right circle off a crossing pass from Labanc. The second came when Brenden Dillon found him all alone on the backdoor for an easy tap-in into the right side of the goal for his eighth goal of the season. Kempe cut it to 3-1 near the end of the middle period with his third goal of the season. He took a Blake Lizotte pass from the right corner in the slot and then fired a wrist shot past Jones' blocker side.

Brown then made it 3-2 midway through the third period with his fifth goal of the season. He tapped in a crossing passing from Iafallo into the right side of the net. Kopitar then tied it at 12:52 when he knocked in a rebound of Iafallo shot for his 10th goal of the season.

