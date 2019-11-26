International Development News
Development News Edition

Sharks stop Kings for 3rd straight OT win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:00 IST
Sharks stop Kings for 3rd straight OT win
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Marleau scored 2:35 into overtime, and the visiting San Jose Sharks, despite blowing a three-goal lead, defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Monday night. Marleau scooped up a loose puck near the bottom of the left circle after Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick swept away a weak shot by Kevin Labanc with his stick. The San Jose center then fired it into an open net for his fifth goal of the season.

Timo Meier scored two goals, and Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist for San Jose, which won its third consecutive game -- all in overtime -- and posted its ninth victory in 10 games. Labanc added two assists. Martin Jones finished with 33 saves for the Sharks.

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe each had a goal and an assist, and Dustin Brown also scored a goal for Los Angeles. Quick finished with 21 saves, and Alex Iafallo added two assists for the Kings, who lost for the third time in four games (1-2-1). San Jose took a 1-0 lead at the 5:53 mark of the first period. Logan Couture drove down the right-wing and left a drop pass for Karlsson, who then fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past Quick's glove and into the top right corner of the net for his third goal of the season.

The Sharks increased their lead to 3-0 in the second period when Meier scored twice in the span of 2 1/2 minutes. The first came on a wrist shot from the right circle off a crossing pass from Labanc. The second came when Brenden Dillon found him all alone on the backdoor for an easy tap-in into the right side of the goal for his eighth goal of the season. Kempe cut it to 3-1 near the end of the middle period with his third goal of the season. He took a Blake Lizotte pass from the right corner in the slot and then fired a wrist shot past Jones' blocker side.

Brown then made it 3-2 midway through the third period with his fifth goal of the season. He tapped in a crossing passing from Iafallo into the right side of the net. Kopitar then tied it at 12:52 when he knocked in a rebound of Iafallo shot for his 10th goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

IUML lauds SC order on Maha floor test, says Fadnavis should resign Tuesday itself

The Indian Union Muslim League IUML welcomed the Supreme Courts order to hold a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should tender his resignation on Tuesday itself.The good verdict on a...

Thomas Cook India completes corporate restructuring after NCLT approvals

Travel and financial services firm Thomas Cook India Ltd TCIL has completed its corporate restructuring process after getting approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT Mumbai and Bengaluru benches. The composite scheme of arrang...

Time now to focus on our duties: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chose the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution to emphasise on peoples duties, saying their rights were stressed upon earlier but time has now come to focus on citizens responsibilitie...

The way Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

The way Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment Ex-PM Manmohan Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019