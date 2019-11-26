International Development News
Development News Edition

Gambhir finally has stand named after him at Kotla, questions Rajat Sharma for delay

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:07 IST
Gambhir finally has stand named after him at Kotla, questions Rajat Sharma for delay

Gautam Gambhir finally saw a stand named after him at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Tuesday but the felicitation became more of a sideshow with the former India opener lamenting the current mess in DDCA and even questioning president Rajat Sharma. Administrative chaos has come back to Delhi cricket again with president Sharma pitted against the apex council. The senior journalist was appointed president in July last year, when elections were held for the first time since 2013. He resigned earlier this month but the Ombudsman put his resignation on hold and asked him to continue.

Gambhir, who played all his domestic cricket for Delhi and was also captain for a long time, rued the state of affairs in DDCA. He also questioned president Sharma for the delay in naming the North Stand after him. "I think the president can answer this question better because earlier I was told that stand will be unveiled during the India versus Australia game (in March), then they said it will be the first game of the IPL, they they said the hot weather (local tournament). This was what was told to me in the last six to seven months," Gambhir said in response to a PTI query.

Sharma was not present on the occasion. Current India captain Virat Kohli also has a stand named after him at the Kotla, alongside greats such as Mohinder Amarnath and Bishan Singh Bedi. Virender Sehwag has a gate named after him and so has former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra.

In a no-holds-barred interaction, Gambhir, who was a DDCA director until last month, slammed the authorities for infighting and not putting their energy into betterment of Delhi cricket. He also questioned the credentials of the senior selection panel comprising Atul Wassan, Vineet Jain and Anil Bhardwaj. He claimed that Jain never played for Delhi and should have never been appointed as selector.

"One thing probably which is absolutely not acceptable is having a selector who has not played for Delhi. Delhi is like Mumbai and Karnataka, we are multiple time Ranji Trophy champions, so you don't expect to have a selector who has never played for Delhi. In fact, you have got a junior selector also who has never played for Delhi. "I had raised that point when I was DDCA director but it did not change anything and hurt me a lot. There are many ex-Delhi players who can contribute so much to the game," said Gambhir who played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20 Internationals for India.

The 38-year-old claimed that none of his suggestions were taken seriously when he was part of the apex council. "We had (court-appointed) administrators running the game for so long and then we had elections and again it is a divided house now. At the end of the day, young cricketers suffer most from all this.

"You can't work with your ego, it can spoil careers of young and talented players. People in DDCA will come and go but the cricketers should not suffer. All the elected members should work as a team." On his suggestions not being taken seriously, Gambhir added: "My input was nothing for one year (as DDCA director). I had good suggestions like we should have scholarship for 100 cricketers who don't have jobs. We don't want them going to Railways or Services.

"I suggested an increase in daily allowance, indoor nets at Kotla, we need them because of the extreme climate in Delhi. Nothing happened there also. "The most basic suggestion was change the pitch square but no action was taken on that also. Last IPL Delhi pitch was being criticised for being slow. Now another IPL is approaching and nothing has happened." PTI BS BS AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Russia, Russias Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report issued on Tuesday. The Boeing 737-800 from Du...

UK Labour leader defends anti-Semitism handling after chief rabbi criticism

Eds Updating with details London, Nov 26 AFP Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday defended his handling of anti-Semitism allegations after Britains most senior rabbi suggested the issue was a new poison within the party that had been sanc...

With time running out, Democrat Booker to make all-out push for debate stage

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Bookers campaign will mount an all-out effort to boost his anemic poll numbers in a attempt to qualify for the December debate, his campaign manager said in a memo to the U.S. senators supporters on Tues...

Maha BJP govt resignation best gift of Constitution day: Mamata

Accusing the BJP of violating the principles of the Constitution to form a government at midnight in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict and Devendra Fadnavis resignation have sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019