International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-I would walk off pitch if racially abused, even in a final - Wijnaldum

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:18 IST
Soccer-I would walk off pitch if racially abused, even in a final - Wijnaldum
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said he would walk off the pitch if he was subjected to racist abuse, even during a major European final. Among a series of racist incidents that have tainted European soccer recently, Italian striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the field after receiving alleged abuse from Hellas Verona fans this month.

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison was shown a red card for reacting to racist jeers from the crowd during a match and Wijnaldum said racially abused players must be defended. "Why should I play in that case? I think everyone should do it (walk off the pitch)," Wijnaldum told CNN https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/26/football/wijnaldum-liverpool-holland-racism-spt-intl/index.html in an interview.

"I think that's the way you support another person, because why should you go on? If you play on, it will never stop," adding that he would leave the pitch even if it was the final of the Champions League or Euro 2020. "I think you should protect the players. What I think now is that they use the players to just entertain other people. Who defends the players? You basically defend other people because you want the game to go on."

Players in the top two divisions of Dutch football stood still for the first minute of matches last weekend as a protest against racism after Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was racially abused by a section of FC Den Bosch supporters. Wijnaldum, who protested against racism by pointing at compatriot Frenkie de Jong's skin during a Euro 2020 qualifier last week, said he did not like to see teammates preventing racially abused players from leaving the pitch.

"It frustrates me a lot to see that because you don't know what he's feeling," the Dutch midfielder added. "With Balotelli, it wasn't the first time it had happened. Why don't you support him and just walk with him from the pitch? They don't feel the pain like the person who gets racial abuse."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Colombian unions, students set more protests in honor of dead teenager

Colombian unions and student groups will hold another protest on Wednesday in honor of a teenage demonstrator who died after being injured by a tear gas canister, after an initial strike last week sparked days of marches.Other demonstration...

Some people cannot accept transparency: PM's dig at Oppn on electoral bonds

In an apparent dig at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said some people have issues with anything that is undertaken to ensure transparency and these days electoral bonds have become their favourite topic. Modis remar...

Constitution is the "binding glue" that holds the nation together: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday described the Indian Constitution as the binding glue that holds the nation together. He said the operation of the Constitution for seven decades constitutes a tribute to the Indian genius in ...

Consider pleas of liquor license-holders on state roads: HC to excise department

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court directed the state excise department to consider grievances of liquor license-holders with vends situated on state roads. The Supreme Court in an order on December 15, 2016, had banned liquor vends with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019