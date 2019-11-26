International Development News
Development News Edition

West Indies not daunted by Afghanistan ahead of one-off Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:59 IST
West Indies not daunted by Afghanistan ahead of one-off Test

Lucknow, Nov 26 (AFP) Afghanistan will be a tough opponent but the West Indies hope to capitalise on their lack of experience at the Test match level, coach Phil Simmons said Tuesday as they prepared to meet for a one-off Test match. Afghanistan -- which obtained Test status in 2017 -- lost their first match against India but claimed their maiden victory in March when they beat fellow newcomer Ireland before defeating Bangladesh at home in September.

Most recently, they clinched a 2-1 T20 series win over the West Indies after being swept in the preceding ODIs 3-0. "They are going to be very difficult because they are in their home ground. The wicket's going to turn," Simmons told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Test match in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, where Afghanistan are playing home matches.

When asked about the team's mood after the T20 defeat, Simmons said he expected the situation to be different in the longer Test format. "I think there's a lot of changes in this team compared to the white-ball team," he said.

"And I think that's their format -- their format is T20 and they've done well over the last two, three years in T20 cricket so they were always going to fight back in that one. "I think this one -- they've had three Test matches. They've done well... but it's still a learning stage for them and hopefully we can capitalise on that." Simmons would not be drawn on whether he would opt for a more spin-heavy attack to take advantage of the conditions in Lucknow, saying he was still monitoring the wicket.

"I've got to have a look at the wicket again today and maybe tomorrow morning and see what it looks like before we decide what the final bowling attack would be like," Simmons added. Afghanistan, who cannot play in their home country because of security issues, played their first international game in Lucknow against the West Indies in early November after moving away from Dehradun due to the lack of good hotels. AFP

BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeti...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration seeks to put judge's order for McGahn testimony on hold

U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Th...

Slovak MPs defy president's veto to approve long polling blackout

Slovak lawmakers defied a presidents veto on Tuesday to impose a lengthy ban on publishing opinion polls ahead of February elections, a move some opposition parties have cast as an attempt to sideline political newcomers. Approved by parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019