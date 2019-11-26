International Development News
MLB distributes $80.9M prize pool for playoff shares

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:59 IST
Major League Baseball announced an $80.9 million prize pool for playoff shares, with a full postseason share for the World Series champion Washington Nationals coming in at $382,358.18. The runner-up Houston Astros will get a playoff share of $256,030.16. The overall 2019 players' pool came in at the third-highest of all time.

The prize pool is collected from partial gate receipts from the wild card games, the division series, the championship series and the World Series. A share for the 2019 champions was slightly under the $416,837.72 earned by members of the 2018 champion Boston Red Sox.

The players' pot is divided among the 10 postseason clubs, with $29.1 million going to the Nationals. Washington divided up the total among 61 full shares, 14 partial shares and two cash awards, that are shared among players and team staff. The wild-card runner up Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics received the smallest players' pool at $1.2 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

