Titans place five-time Pro Bowl DE Wake on IR

  • Reuters
  • Jacksonville
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 04:57 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 04:56 IST
The Tennessee Titans placed defensive end Cameron Wake on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending a disappointing season early for the former Pro Bowl pass rusher. The 11-year veteran Wake left the Titans' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with an undisclosed injury and remained out for the rest of the game.

Wake, 37, started the season with a flourish, notching 2.5 sacks in his Titans debut in Week 1 at Cleveland. But he has not recorded one since, going a career-high eight consecutive games without recording a sack. Tennessee signed the long-time Miami Dolphins star to a three-year, $23 million deal in March, with $10 million guaranteed.

Despite the sack drought this season, Wake still ranks third among active players with 100.5 career sacks. He also has 358 career tackles (278 solo) and 22 forced fumbles, seventh among current players. The former Penn State product began his career with two seasons in the Canadian Football League before joining the Dolphins in 2009. He became a breakout star in his second season in Miami, starting all 16 games and racking up 14 sacks.

In his first 10 seasons with the Dolphins, Wake amassed double digits in sacks five times, racked up five Pro Bowl appearances and was named first-team All-Pro in 2012 after securing a career-high 15 sacks. Through his time in Miami, Wake played in 146 games and amassed 98 sacks, 358 tackles and 22 forced fumbles. To fill the void left on the roster by Wake, Tennessee rookie linebacker Derick Roberson was signed from the team's practice squad.

