  • Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 05:08 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 05:03 IST
Angels: Ohtani close to finishing Tommy John rehab
Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani is about a month away from finishing rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery and has begun to throw off a mound, the team revealed Tuesday. Ohtani, 25, has not pitched in the big leagues since suffering an elbow injury during the 2018 season. The team told media members that the right-hander is about three to four weeks away from completing his rehab from surgery, which he underwent after the 2018 season.

The former Japanese star made 10 starts on the mound in 2018 but was reduced to a designated hitter role last season while his elbow was on the mend. He did throw bullpen sessions, mostly in the season's second half, in anticipation of returning to the mound in 2020. Ohtani underwent his second surgery in two MLB seasons when he had a season-ending knee procedure in September to address a bipartite patella in his left knee. The latter surgery had a recovery period of eight to 12 weeks, meaning he is expected to be fully healthy heading into spring training.

The Angels hope to have Ohtani's bat in the lineup and his arm in the starting rotation in 2020. At the plate, Ohtani has been remarkably consistent -- hitting .285 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 104 games in 2018 compared to .286 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 games last season. On the mound in 2018, Ohtani showed plenty of potential, going 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. Ohtani was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018.

