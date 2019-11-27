International Development News
Reports: D-backs agree to sign C Vogt to 1-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 06:23 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to sign two-time All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt to a one-year, $3 million contract with a vesting option for 2021, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The value of the deal reportedly could rise to $7 million based on the vesting clause, according to The Athletic.

The career of Vogt, who turned 35 earlier this month, seemed in jeopardy after underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in 2018 while a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. After extensive rehab, Vogt joined the San Francisco Giants on a minor league contract last winter and enjoyed a solid bounce-back season. In 99 games this past year, Vogt hit .263 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 280 plate appearances -- marking the fourth time in his career he has posted double digits in homers.

Vogt, a two-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics, has a .253 career average with 67 homers and 258 RBIs in parts of seven seasons. He began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, moved on to Oakland (2013-17) and was claimed off waivers by Milwaukee during the 2017 season. He missed the entire 2018 season because of the shoulder injury, which he sustained in spring training that year. An MRI exam displayed damage to the rotator cuff and labrum, leading to a surgery that Vogt feared might be career-ending.

Vogt could wind up taking the place of Diamondbacks backup catcher Alex Avila, who is currently a free agent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

