Srikanth advances to 2nd round of Syed Modi International

Third seed K Srikanth sailed past Russia's Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian P Kashyap in the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament here on Wednesday. Srikanth prevailed 21-12 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.

Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition. In the women's competition, Ashmita Chaliha advanced after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16 21-16 in a 32-minute contest.

