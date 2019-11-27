International Development News
Development News Edition

Will Pucovski, Nic Maddinson return in Victoria's squad after mental health break

Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson have returned to the Victoria's Sheffield Shield squad to face New South Wales after receiving clearance from our medical staff.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:48 IST
Will Pucovski, Nic Maddinson return in Victoria's squad after mental health break
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson have returned to the Victoria's Sheffield Shield squad to face New South Wales after receiving clearance from our medical staff. Pucovski and Maddinson had taken a break from the game citing mental health reasons. Before that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell opted out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka for the same reason.

Maxwell and Maddinson on Saturday made a return to the game as they played for their clubs. Cricket Victoria general manager Shaun Graf confirmed that both Pucovski and Maddinson had been cleared to play however Maxwell has not been cleared despite playing club cricket last Saturday.

"We are looking forward to having Nic and Will back playing for Victoria after receiving clearance from our medical staff. We'll continue to support all our players through their return to play," ESPNcricinfo quoted Graf as saying. Squad against New South Wales: Peter Handscomb (c), Andrew Fekete, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain.

Victoria will face New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield from November 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt, J-K govt continue to take proactive steps for relief, resettlement of Kashmir migrants: MoS Home

Union Minister of State MoS for Home, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government continue to take proactive steps for the relief and resettlement of Kashmiri pandits and other migrants. While replying ...

IMPACT’s report reveals India to be one of gold smuggling hubs

IMPACTs IMPACTTransform.org new report reveals India to be one of the largest gold smuggling hubs in the world.As a result, gold that is tied to conflict, human rights abuses, and corruption in Africa and South America is entering legal int...

CORRECTED-Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday last week the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death g...

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Man City owner scores $4.8 bln price tag with stake sale

Manchester Citys Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a 500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the worlds most valuable soccer group with a 4.8 billion price tag.Tech-focused Silver Lake will buy just ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019