Will Pucovski, Nic Maddinson return in Victoria's squad after mental health break

Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson have returned to the Victoria's Sheffield Shield squad to face New South Wales after receiving clearance from our medical staff. Pucovski and Maddinson had taken a break from the game citing mental health reasons. Before that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell opted out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka for the same reason.

Maxwell and Maddinson on Saturday made a return to the game as they played for their clubs. Cricket Victoria general manager Shaun Graf confirmed that both Pucovski and Maddinson had been cleared to play however Maxwell has not been cleared despite playing club cricket last Saturday.

"We are looking forward to having Nic and Will back playing for Victoria after receiving clearance from our medical staff. We'll continue to support all our players through their return to play," ESPNcricinfo quoted Graf as saying. Squad against New South Wales: Peter Handscomb (c), Andrew Fekete, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain.

Victoria will face New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield from November 29. (ANI)

