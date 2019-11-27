International Development News
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Image Credit: Flickr

Statistics for Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina: Lap distance: 5.554km. Total distance: 305.355km (55 laps)

2018 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 34.794 seconds 2018 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:40.279 (2009) Start time: 1310 GMT (1710 local)

- TITLES

Mercedes have won both titles for an unprecedented sixth season in a row. Hamilton secured his sixth in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 3. The Briton is now one behind Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven. -

ABU DHABI Ferrari have yet to win in Abu Dhabi, an anti-clockwise circuit next door to Ferrari World theme park. Mercedes have won the last five editions.

This year's day-to-night race is the 11th at Yas Marina. Four of the current drivers have won in Abu Dhabi: Vettel (2009, 2010 and 2013), Hamilton (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018), Kimi Raikkonen (2012), Valtteri Bottas (2017).

Half of the 10 races held at Yas Marina have been won from pole: Vettel in 2010, when he became the youngest champion at 23, Nico Rosberg in 2015, Hamilton in 2016 and 2018 and Bottas in 2017. Hamilton has been on pole four times in Abu Dhabi, Vettel twice.

Only once has the winner not started on the front row - Raikkonen from fourth in 2012 with Lotus. -

RACE WINS Hamilton has 83 career victories from 249 starts, with Schumacher's record 91 in his sights. Vettel has 53.

Ferrari has won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 101 and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. Hamilton has won 10 of 20 races so far this season, Valtteri Bottas four, Red Bull's Max Verstappen three, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc two and Vettel one.

Mercedes have had nine one-two finishes this season. -

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 87 career poles, Vettel 57.

Seven races this season have been won from pole -- Bottas in Azerbaijan and Texas, Hamilton in Monaco and France, Leclerc in Belgium and Italy and Verstappen in Brazil. Ferrari has had 65 front row lockouts, an all-time record.

- PODIUM

Hamilton has 150 career podiums. Vettel 120. -

POINTS Hamilton has finished the last 32 races in the points and can equal his record of 33 on Sunday.

- MILESTONE

Hamilton is starting his 250th race. Kimi Raikkonen will overtake the departed Fernando Alonso as Formula One's second most experienced driver, chalking up his 312th start. Only Brazilian Rubens Barrichello, with 322, has started more.

