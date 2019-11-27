International Development News
Odisha to host Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023

Odisha will host the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023 and the matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Raurkela. (Photo/ Naveen Patnaik Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha will host the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023 and the matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The announcement was made during a ceremony conducted by Hockey India and Department of Sports, Government of Odisha at the Kalinga stadium here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to write that millions of enthusiastic sports lover in the state will enjoy the finest display of Hockey. "Hockey and #Odisha have always shared special bond. Delighted to announce that @TheHockeyIndia has chosen #Odisha as host for #OdishaHockeyWorldCup2023. I am sure millions of enthusiastic sports lovers in #Odisha will enjoy finest display of hockey in #Bhubaneswar & #Rourkela," Patnaik tweeted.

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on November 8 announced that India will be hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

