International Development News
Development News Edition

Manchester City owners in record valuation after US investment

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:35 IST
Manchester City owners in record valuation after US investment

London, Nov 27 (AFP) The parent company of Premier League champions Manchester City has been given a global record sports valuation of �3.73 billion ($4.8 billion) after US equity firm Silver Lake acquired just over 10 percent of the company on Wednesday. Silver Lake have signed a definitive agreement to make a �389 million ($500 million) investment in City Football Group (CFG).

CFG, which has a stake in seven football clubs globally, including in the US, Australia, Japan and China, already has 12 percent of its equity held by a consortium of Chinese institutional investors led by Chinese media and entertainment conglomerate CMC Inc. California-based Silver Lake has moved into entertainment in recent years after being primarily known for investing in technology companies such as Alibaba, Dell and Skype.

CFG chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement the investment would help the company grow. "We and Silver Lake share the strong belief in the opportunities being presented by the convergence of entertainment, sports and technology and the resulting ability for CFG to generate long-term growth and new revenue streams globally."

Abu Dhabi United Group, which has poured hundreds of millions of pounds into City since buying the club in 2008 from Thai businessman Thaksin Shinawatra, remains the majority CFG shareholder with around 77 percent of the company, according to Silver Lake. Egon Durban, Sliver Lake's managing director, said investing in CFG was exciting as they were showing the way for others in innovative ways of how to market football whilst preserving the history of the clubs.

"We are excited to partner with the Board and CFG's world-class management team to help drive the next phase of CFG's growth in the fast-growing premium sports and entertainment content market," he said in a statement. "We greatly respect CFG's stewardship of more than a century of soccer tradition and the strong global fanbases of its clubs."

Earlier this year Joe Tsai, co-founder of China's online giant Alibaba, bought a controlling share in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, which gave it a $2.35 billion valuation, the highest for a US sports team. Manchester City have won the Premier League title four times since Abu Dhabi United Group, the investment vehicle owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took over the club.

They have enjoyed 11 successive years of financial growth and earlier this month reported record revenue of �535.2 million last season. They are sitting third in the Premier League table and reached the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday.

A Puma kit deal of �45 million a year has also added to their coffers. The one cloud on City's horizon is a potential ban from the Champions League if found guilty of breaching UEFA's Financial Fairplay rules.

An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) asking for UEFA's probe to be halted failed. The club will now face judgement from European football's ruling body's adjudicatory chamber.

The other clubs in CFG's portfolio are Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos, New York City FC, Uruguayan outfit Club Atletico Torque and Spanish side Girona. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Man axes 5 family members to death in Jharkhand

A man allegedly hacked five members of his family to death in Jharkhands Koderma district on Wednesday, police said. Gango Das axed his 50-year-old mother, 30-year-old pregnant wife, a son and two daughters to death at Masmohana village at...

UPDATE 1-South African government working to ensure SAA's survival

The South African government is working on immediate actions to ensure cash-strapped South African Airways SAA survival, the public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday, warning the airline could not continue as is.SAA, which hasnt made a...

Assam to install one lakh tubewells for irrigation

Assam government on Wednesday announced to install one lakh tubewells across the state in order to provide water for irrigation in the state. The tubewells will be installed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with a view to e...

Three held for breaking into shops & looting cash

Three persons were arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple shops in suburban Borivali and looting cash from there, police said on Wednesday. The accused- Raju Ambeke 48, Rashid Shaikh 27 and Hussain Shaikh 28- were held on Tuesday an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019