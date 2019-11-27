International Development News
Development News Edition

No place for 'disloyal' Moreno in Spanish coaching team, says Enrique

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:43 IST
No place for 'disloyal' Moreno in Spanish coaching team, says Enrique
Image Credit: Twitter (@WeAreMessi)

Spain's returning coach Luis Enrique described his predecessor Robert Moreno as "disloyal" on Wednesday and confirmed he will not be part of his coaching team for Euro 2020. Moreno was removed as coach last week to make way for Luis Enrique's return, despite Moreno leading Spain through an unbeaten qualifying campaign that ended with a 5-0 thrashing of Romania.

After the game, Moreno did not appear for his post-match press conference and reportedly left the players' dressing room in tears. He had been promoted from assistant to head coach after Luis Enrique resigned in June to take care of his daughter, Xana, who died in August of cancer.

Luis Enrique and Moreno had been close friends after previously working together at Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Roma. "The only one responsible for Moreno not being part of my staff is me," said Luis Enrique at his unveiling on Wednesday.

"The disagreement came on September 12, it is the only day I had contact with him. He called me and we met at my house and it seemed he wanted to continue for the European Championships and then if I wanted to, he would be my assistant again. "I understand that he is excited to be a coach and I understand that it is a dream of a lifetime and that he has worked hard for it. But I also understand that he is disloyal - I would never do that and I do not want someone like that in my staff."

Moreno said in a press conference on September 3 that he would be "the first and most delighted to step aside" if Luis Enrique decided he wanted to come back. "I feel responsible and I am not proud of how everything ended, I do not like to see people suffer," Luis Enrique said.

Luis Enrique confirmed that he has signed a three-year contract until the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. "I have no problem if the president (of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales) believes someone else can do better. I have no problem leaving."

He was appointed coach in July 2018 following a turbulent World Cup for Spain, which saw Julen Lopetegui sacked as coach two days before their opening game against Portugal. Director of football Fernando Hierro took temporary charge but the Spanish were knocked out by Russia in the last 16.

"Today is a special day for me and my family, I return home," Luis Enrique said. "I return to the national team to finish the project that I started." AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund says climate change key to risk-based divestments

Norways 1.1 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, said climate change dominated discussions about whether it should sell stakes in companies because they are considered too risky.The fund, which invests revenues from Norways oil and gas...

Australian writer and TV critic Clive James dies aged 80

Clive James, an expatriate Australian writer and broadcaster who wrote incisively and often hilariously about television, literature and current affairs, has died aged 80, his agents said on Wednesday. James, a big name in British televisio...

UPDATE 1-Gamblers back Tesla in Ford tug of war as orders reach 250,000

Orders for Tesla Incs electric pickup Cybertruck are inching closer to the record set by the companys Model 3 sedans in 2016, with company head Elon Musk signalling 250,000 customers have now lined up to buy the new vehicle less than a week...

Portugal's Joao Felix wins 'Golden Boy' award

Milan, Nov 27 AFP Atletico Madrids Portuguese international Joao Felix was named the winner of the Golden Boy trophy on Wednesday, awarded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the best under-21 footballer in Europe. The 20-year-old forward to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019