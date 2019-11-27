International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Evergrande edge closer to reclaiming Chinese Super League crown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:05 IST
Soccer-Evergrande edge closer to reclaiming Chinese Super League crown
Image Credit: Pixabay

Guangzhou Evergrande moved to within a point of reclaiming the Chinese Super League title on Wednesday as a brace from former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho ensured Fabio Cannavaro's side claimed a 3-1 win over Hebei CFFC.

The result means a draw against Shanghai Shenhua on Sunday at Guangzhou's Tianhe Stadium will be enough to secure an eighth league title in nine seasons for the club from southern China as they look to wrest the trophy back from champions Shanghai SIPG. "I've always said that this season our home games will be more stressful," said Cannavaro.

"However, I hope our players will perform as they did against Shanghai SIPG (when Guangzhou won 2-0) and show their confidence. "Of course, a draw can win us the title so there will be less pressure on the players."

Anderson Talisca put Guangzhou in front after 12 minutes when he set himself up to fire into the bottom corner and Paulinho doubled his side's lead when he launched an unstoppable drive into the roof of the net four minutes before the interval. The Brazil international then put the result beyond doubt when he scored from close range two minutes before the hour mark.

With one round of matches remaining, Guangzhou lead Beijing Guoan by two points and could have won the title on Wednesday evening had Bruno Genesio's side not managed to pick up all three points in their meeting with Guangzhou R&F. But two goals from Cedric Bakambu as well as efforts from Renato Augusto and Zhang Yuning earned Beijing a 4-1 win that means the battle for the title will go down to the final round of matches.

Shanghai SIPG's slim hopes of keeping the defence of their title alive were extinguished by a 1-1 draw with already-relegated Beijing Renhe while Roberto Donadoni's Shenzhen FC also drop into the second division next year following their 3-3 draw with Henan Jianye. Rafa Benitez suffered his biggest loss since moving to China as Dalian Yifang were thrashed 5-1 by Tianjin Tianhe, who secured their top flight status for next season.

Shandong Luneng maintained their grip on fourth place with a 3-1 win over Tianjin Teda that keeps them one point ahead of Jiangsu Suning who beat Chinese FA Cup finalists Shanghai Shenhua 3-1. Wuhan Zall, coached by former Everton midfielder Li Tie, guaranteed they would finish in sixth place in their first season back in the top division with a 1-0 win over Jordi Cruyff's Chongqing Lifan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Russian investigative reporter says he was attacked in Moscow

The head of a prominent Russian investigative website said on Wednesday he had been attacked in Moscow by an assailant who punched him and splashed him with an antiseptic green dye, echoing past assaults on opposition politicians. Ruslan Le...

Lebanon's banks will not participate in three-day strike -banking association

Lebanons banks will not join a three-day general strike slated to begin on Thursday, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Wednesday, distancing itself from industrial action intended to press politicians to form a new government.The ...

Women continue to binge drink even after becoming parent, study finds

Going against the notion that women become less inclined to drinking after becoming a parent, a new study which analysed the drinking patterns of men and women found that they continued to binge drinking. The study pointed out towards wides...

Assad: IS members in Syrian Kurds jails to stand local trial

Damascus Syria, Nov 27 AP Syrian President Bashar Assad said in remarks published Wednesday that members of the Islamic State group held in the country will stand trial in local courts specialized in terrorism cases. Assad made his comments...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019