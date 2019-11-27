International Development News
UEFA president backs Russia to be good host for Euro 2020 - TASS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:40 IST
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told Russian President Vladimir Putin he was certain the country would do a good job hosting four European championship soccer matches next year, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Ceferin was speaking during a visit to Russia days after a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee recommended Russia be barred from hosting major events. It said Moscow had been found to have provided it with doctored laboratory data.

WADA officials have said Russia's hosting of four Euro 2020 matches, including a quarterfinal, would not be affected by the recommendations.

