Sports News Summary: Esports: Change is needed for women to feel welcome, says Vitality boss

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Esports: Change is needed for women to feel welcome, says Vitality boss

Female representation in esports is in a 'terrible state' and attitudes must change for women gamers to feel more welcome, according to Team Vitality co-founder and chief executive Nicolas Maurer. The Frenchman, whose esports company ranks in the top three in Europe and partners Renault in the Formula One esports pro series, said audiences needed to be educated and gender stereotypes confronted. Esports: Renault harnesses real F1 resources for virtual success

Jarno Opmeer once trained in the Renault team gym as a junior academy driver and now the Dutch racer is back at the factory facility, preparing for a Formula One esports title showdown that he still hopes to win. The 19-year-old has given up on the neck exercises, of little benefit when competing in virtual races without g-forces. Extreme temperatures and dehydration are not concerns either. Russia, facing possible Olympic ban, pledges to work with anti-doping authorities

Russia will fully cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and international sports authorities after a WADA committee recommended imposing a four-year Olympic ban on the country, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. The WADA committee recommended this week that Russia be banned from the Olympics and world championships in a wide range of sports for four years after Moscow was found to have provided the agency with doctored laboratory data. Motor racing: Hamilton can sign off in style at Abu Dhabi finale

Lewis Hamilton will be making a milestone 250th Formula One start as he seeks to sign off his championship-winning campaign in style in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender. The Briton, who became only the second driver to win a sixth title at the U.S. Grand Prix earlier this month, is already the most successful driver at the floodlit Yas Marina track with four wins. Rallying: Ogier replaces Tanak in all-new Toyota lineup for 2020

Six-times rally world champion Sebastien Ogier will race for Toyota next season in an all-new driver lineup after the departure of 2019 title winner Ott Tanak. The 35-year-old Frenchman, who competed with Citroen this season, will join Welsh driver Elfyn Evans and 19-year-old Finnish rookie Kalle Rovanpera at the team based in Cologne, Germany. NHL roundup: Blackhawks halt Stars' record-tying run

Corey Crawford made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated visiting Dallas 3-0 Tuesday night, preventing the Stars breaking the record for longest winning streak in team history. Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Connor Murphy scored as Chicago snapped the Dallas' franchise-record-tying, seven-game winning streak and 12-game point streak (11-0-1). Peters won't coach Flames vs. Buffalo amid controversy

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters won't be behind the bench for Wednesday's game against the Sabres in Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday night amid an investigation by the NHL and the club after allegations surfaced that he used racial slurs when talking with a player 10 years ago. Associate coach Geoff Ward will take his place. UEFA president backs Russia to be good host for Euro 2020: TASS

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told Russian President Vladimir Putin he was certain the country would do a good job hosting four European championship soccer matches next year, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday. Ceferin was speaking during a visit to Russia days after a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee recommended Russia be barred from hosting major events. It said Moscow had been found to have provided it with doctored laboratory data. NFL notebook: Steelers make move to Hodges at QB

After rallying the Pittsburgh Steelers to a victory this past weekend, Devlin Hodges was named starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. Hodges came on in relief of Mason Rudolph in the third quarter last Sunday with the Bengals leading 7-3. On his second pass attempt of the game, he hit James Washington for a 79-yard touchdown and Pittsburgh never trailed again. Motor racing: Honda to continue with Red Bull and Toro Rosso in 2021

Honda will continue to power the Red Bull and Toro Rosso Formula One teams in 2021, a season that marks the start of a new era for the sport. Both Red Bull-owned teams and Honda announced the partnership extension through their social media accounts on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)