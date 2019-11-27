International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-IFAB to discuss VAR, concussion management at December meeting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:08 IST
Soccer-IFAB to discuss VAR, concussion management at December meeting
Image Credit: Pixabay

World soccer's lawmaking body IFAB will discuss topics ranging from the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and player concussion management to proposed law changes at its annual business meeting in Belfast on Dec. 3, it said on Wednesday. Topics can then be put before its Feb. 29 Annual General Meeting where any changes to the laws of the game are agreed.

IFAB confirmed it would also discuss concussion protocols after British media reported on Wednesday that temporary substitutions could be introduced at Euro 2020. IFAB said no decision had been taken on that matter yet.

"Feedback from The IFAB advisory panels will help the deliberations on a number of topics at the meeting, including proposed law changes for 2020/2021 as well as updates on the use of Video Assistant Referees (VARs)," it said in a statement https://www.theifab.com/news/agenda-of-the-2019-annual-business-meeting-of-the-ifab-confirmed. "The board will also continue the debate which started during the advisory panel meeting in October on concussion assessment and management during matches at different levels of the game will be discussed.

"Additionally, consideration will be given to how the laws can continue to improve player behaviour and increase respect on the field of play, a topic which is regularly raised by the football public." VAR, in particular, has received widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike, especially in the English Premier League where the technology is being used for the first time this term.

VAR and its implementation was discussed at length during a Premier League shareholders meeting earlier this month when chief referee Mike Riley accepted that "improvement is required" in terms of decision-making speed and consistency. One of the biggest criticisms has been the lack of information on the decision-making process being provided to fans at the stadiums since replays cannot be shown on the big screens until a final decision is made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Roadside bomb kills 15 Afghan civilians

At least 15 Afghan civilians, including eight children and six women, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in northern Kunduz province, local officials said on Wednesday. As the conflicts between the foreign-backed Afghan gove...

UPDATE 8-Three injured in Texas petrochemical plant blast

Three workers were injured in an early morning explosion on Wednesday that sparked a blaze at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An initial explosion at a TPC Group complex in Port...

Pakistan: General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC

General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee CJCSC, the Pakistan army announced on Wednesday. General Nadeem Raza, HI M assumed the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff...

Pirates name Shelton as new manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their new manager, general manager Ben Cherington announced on Wednesday. Shelton, 49, replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons with the team. Hell be introduced at P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019