International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs left back Davies may need ankle surgery - club

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:16 IST
Soccer-Spurs left back Davies may need ankle surgery - club
Image Credit: Pixabay

Tottenham Hotspur left back Ben Davies faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle ligament injury that may require surgery, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Davies was substituted in the 75th minute of the 3-2 win at West Ham United last weekend and the Wales defender left the London Stadium on crutches with his foot in a protective boot.

The 26-year-old missed out on Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League home win over Olympiakos Piraeus which took Spurs into the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition. "Following ongoing examination and assessment over the past few days, we can confirm that Ben Davies sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win against West Ham United," the club said in a statement.

"Assessment continues to determine whether surgery is required with the Wales international defender expected to undergo an extended period of rehabilitation." Spurs host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Three injured in Texas petrochemical plant blast

Three workers were injured in an early morning explosion on Wednesday that sparked a blaze at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An initial explosion at a TPC Group complex in Port...

Pakistan: General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC

General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee CJCSC, the Pakistan army announced on Wednesday. General Nadeem Raza, HI M assumed the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff...

Pirates name Shelton as new manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their new manager, general manager Ben Cherington announced on Wednesday. Shelton, 49, replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons with the team. Hell be introduced at P...

Pragya's reference to Godse in LS expunged

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday apparently referred to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse during debate on the Special Protection Group Amendment Bill, but her remarks were expunged by the Chair. She made the remarks while DMK member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019