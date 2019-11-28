International Development News
Eagles K Elliott signs five-year contract extension

  Reuters
  Philadelphia
  Updated: 28-11-2019 05:17 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 05:16 IST
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott signed a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Eagles, however NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $21.8 million with $10.45 million guaranteed.

Elliott, 24, has made all 14 of his field-goal attempts this season and 21 of 23 extra-point tries. "It's awesome, man. This is the place where I've grown the last couple of years and luckily I'm a part of it and I look forward to being a part of it for a really long time," Elliott said in a statement. "It's a great feeling."

Elliott has converted 66 of 76 field-goal attempts and 93 of 100 tries on extra points over his three seasons in Philadelphia. "At that position in this league, where points are at a premium, it's a great feeling to know that when you cross the (opponent's) 35-yard line you are in Jake's range and he's going to be accurate and put points on the board," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. "We're blessed and fortunate to have Jake.

"He's a guy who reminds me of Ryan Longwell, who I played with for eight years in Green Bay. He's an outgoing guy, a tremendous athlete, and a little bit of a jokester. When it's time for business, though, he's all about it. He's on point. Jake never really wavers. It doesn't matter what the situation might be. It doesn't matter what the weather is like. He's a pro. We ask him to make some kicks and he comes through."

