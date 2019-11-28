Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 14 of the Premier League from Nov. 30-Dec.1 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Nov. 30

Newcastle United v Manchester City (1230) *Newcastle, 14th in the table, were 2-1 victors when City visited St James' Park in January, the last time the sides faced each other.

*Third-placed City have not lost back-to-back games to Newcastle since November 2003. *City have scored in all their league away games this season while Newcastle are unbeaten in five home games (W2 D3) since losing 1-0 to Arsenal on the opening weekend.

Burnley v Crystal Palace *Burnley, seventh in the table, have lost their last three Premier League meetings with 13th-placed Crystal Palace.

*Burnley have kept the joint second-highest number of clean sheets (5) in the league this season, behind Leicester City (6), while only Watford (8) have scored fewer goals than Palace (11). *Palace are without a win in their last five league matches (L4 D1) while Burnley won their last two in a row.

Chelsea v West Ham United *West Ham have not beaten London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since Sept. 2002 (L9 D4).

*Chelsea, who are fourth, ended a six-game winning streak in the league when they were beaten 2-1 at Manchester City last weekend. *West Ham are 17th, three points above the relegation zone, and have not won in their past seven league games (L5 D2).

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion *League leaders Liverpool have won their last seven meetings with Brighton in all competitions.

*Brighton's last victory at Anfield was in the FA Cup on Feb. 2, 1983 and they have won only one other match at Liverpool's stadium, a 1-0 victory in the old First Division on March 6, 1982. *Brighton, who are 12th, have not won away in the league since beating Watford in their first game of the season (W1, L4, D1), while Liverpool have won their last 13 league home games.

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth *In Jose Mourinho's first game in charge last weekend, Spurs snapped a five-match winless run in the league (L2 D3) by beating West Ham 3-2, climbing to 10th in the table.

*Bournemouth, who are 11th, beat Spurs 1-0 in their last league meeting on May 4, but have never won a league match at the London club's stadium, losing their last four visits by an aggregate scoreline of 13-0. *Spurs have kept the fewest clean sheets in the league this season (1), while half of Bournemouth's 16 league goals, excluding penalties, have come from set-pieces.

Southampton v Watford (1730) *The last three league games between the Premier League's two lowest-placed teams have ended in draws.

*Saints, second bottom in the standings, last won a home league game against Watford in January 2016, while Watford have won once and drawn twice in three league trips to St Mary's Stadium since then. *Southampton have the worst defence in the league this season with 31 goals conceded, while last-placed Watford have scored the fewest number of goals (8) so far.

Sunday, Dec. 1 Norwich City v Arsenal (1400)

*Since beating Man City in September, Norwich have lost their last three league home matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring only two. *Arsenal have not won away from home since beating Newcastle United on the opening weekend (D2 L3) and are winless in their last five matches (D3 L2).

*Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in 10 matches against promoted sides. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United (1400)

*Wolves and the Blades last met in the top flight in the 1975-76 season, with Wolves winning both matches that season. *Promoted Sheffield United are unbeaten in six away games this season (W1 D5).

*Blades forward Lys Mousset has scored three goals and provided three assists in his last five matches. Leicester City v Everton (1630)

*Leicester have won their last five matches to move up to second in the standings. *Everton, 16th, have lost six of their last nine matches to sit four points above the relegation zone.

*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in his last five matches and has scored 12 goals in his last 12 matches at the King Power Stadium. Manchester United v Aston Villa (1630)

*Aston Villa have beaten United at Old Trafford only once in the Premier League, a 1-0 win in 2009. *United have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the league this season.

*United forward Marcus Rashford has seven goals and four assists in the league this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)