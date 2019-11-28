International Development News
Development News Edition

Caps score two in third to sink Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 08:18 IST
Caps score two in third to sink Panthers
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lars Eller and Brendan Leipsic both scored third-period goals as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Florida Panthers 4-3 Wednesday night. The victory ended a two-game Washington losing streak. Florida now has dropped three in a row.

The Capitals had scored just two goals in their past two games before breaking out a bit in this one. Florida outshot Washington 40-20 and came up with numerous scoring chances, but goalie Braden Holtby made 37 stops, and the Capitals came through in the final 20 minutes. Eller got the tiebreaking goal, and Leipsic added some insurance a few minutes later for a 4-2 lead. The Panthers got one back but could do no more.

Alex Ovechkin scored the game's first goal on a quick shot that slid through goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's five-hole with 2:03 remaining in the first period. Florida tied it when former Capital Brett Connolly scored on a breakaway goal. Vincent Trocheck grabbed a bad Washington pass in the defensive zone, sprung Connolly with a nice stretch pass, and Connolly put it past Holtby with 8:43 left in the second period.

The teams then swapped late goals to end the second with a 2-2 tie. Richard Panik scored with one minute remaining on a shot from the right circle, giving the Caps a brief 2-1 lead. Then, 22 seconds later, Mike Hoffman tied it for the Panthers, also with a shot from the right circle.

Washington broke the tie 5:18 into the third period when Eller put away the rebound of a Jakub Vrana shot. Vrana raced up the left-wing and fired a shot that Bobrovsky stopped, but the puck came back out between the circles, and Eller backhanded it into the net for a 3-2 lead. Leipsic broke in on Bobrovsky and beat him on a backhander with 8:01 left.

Trocheck then cut the lead to 4-3 with on his goal with 4:29 left. The Panthers pulled Bobrovsky, but a late penalty basically negated that move, and the Caps held on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers grab 3-0 lead, hold off Hurricanes

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury and Henrik Lundqvist made 41 saves in his 1,000th career appearance for the Rangers, counting the regular-season and postseason, as New York built a three-goal ...

Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night. It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.The...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

UPDATE 11-Residents flee fourth major Texas petrochemical fire this year

Three workers were injured and residents of four towns were told to evacuate after explosions on Wednesday at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An early morning blast at a TPC Gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019