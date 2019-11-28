International Development News
Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks

Image Credit: Flickr

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night. It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.

The Raptors have won 15 of their past 16 games against the Knicks, including the past seven in a row. Siakam, who did not play the fourth quarter as the starters were rested, finished 5-for-8 on 3-point attempts.

Fred VanVleet added 15 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby contributed 13 points and career-best 12 rebounds, Chris Boucher had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Terence Davis had 15 points, Malcolm Miller had 13 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson chipped in with 12. Julius Randle scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Knicks. Toronto-born RJ Barrett added 16 points, and Alonzo Trier had 10 points.

Toronto shot 48.9 percent from the field, and New York shot 37.5 percent. The Knicks used a 17-2 surge to open a 10-point lead before finishing the first quarter with a 29-21 advantage.

New York opened an 11-point edge early in the second quarter before Toronto regained the lead with a 15-0 run capped by Siakam's pull-up jumper. Siakam made a 3-pointer and converted the free throw after Randle was called for a technical foul to give Toronto a nine-point lead with 6:28 remaining in the first half. The Raptors led 58-46 at halftime.

Toronto shot 44.9 percent from the field in the first half with Siakam scoring 20 points. VanVleet added 10 first-half points, and Davis also had 10 off the bench. Randle scored 15 first-half points for the Knicks, who shot 34.1 percent from the field.

Siakam and Anunoby opened the third-quarter by hitting 3-pointers. Marc Gasol's only points of the game came on a 3-pointer with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter to give Toronto a 23-point lead.

The lead reached 25 points the Knicks trimmed it to 18 before the third quarter ended with Toronto leading 89-69. The Raptors pulled out to a 25-points edge again on a layup by Davis with 8:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. Miller's 3-pointer increased the gap to 30.

