International Development News
Development News Edition

Davis' 41 carries Lakers in return to New Orleans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:13 IST
Davis' 41 carries Lakers in return to New Orleans
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Anthony Davis scored 41 points in his return to New Orleans and the Los Angeles Lakers won their ninth straight game, beating the Pelicans 114-110 on Wednesday night. Davis was roundly booed whenever he touched the basketball in the city where he played his first seven seasons before demanding a trade from New Orleans, which sent him to the Lakers in July.

LeBron James added 29 points and 11 assists as the Lakers improved their league-leading record to 16-2. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points. Jrue Holiday had 12 assists and 29 points, but just four in the second half, as the Pelicans squandered a 16-point third-quarter lead. Brandon Ingram, one of three players L.A. traded along with a group of draft choices for Davis, had 23 points and 10 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 18 and Kenrich Williams had 11.

Kuzma's 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 111-109 lead with 1:06 remaining. Josh Hart made one of two free throws for the Pelicans before stealing the ball from James. Redick missed a jumper and Davis rebounded with six seconds left. He made one of two free throws, then stole Holiday's inbound pass with five seconds left and made two more free throws to complete the scoring.

Davis scored 27 points in the first half, but the Pelicans held a 64-54 halftime lead as Holiday scored 25. New Orleans scored the first six points of the third quarter, but a dunk, steal, and layup by Davis helped the Lakers get within eight. E'Twaun Moore's jumper gave New Orleans an 89-79 lead at the end of the period.

Los Angeles scored the first nine points of the fourth, pulling within a point on Kuzma's 3-pointer. After Hart's two free throws ended the Pelicans scoring drought, Kuzma tied the score with another 3-pointer.

New Orleans took a four-point lead, but Davis made a dunk on a James pass and James added seven straight points for a 100-95 lead with 5:25 remaining. Redick scored eight points in the fourth quarter as New Orleans took a one-point lead with two minutes left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Burks leads Warriors past Bulls for rare win

Alec Burks scored six of his 23 points in a fourth-quarter flurry Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors won for just the second time at home all season, beating the visiting Chicago Bulls 104-90. Eric Paschall scored a team-high 25 p...

WRAPUP 3-China warns U.S. of consequences for HK law as police enter ruined university

China warned the United States on Thursday it would take firm counter measures in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail.U.S....

Not surprised by how AITA dealt with me but it hurts: Bhupathi

Indias former Davis Cup skipper Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday said he cannot get over the hurt caused by the national federations manner of sacking him but it was hardly a surprise given how the body has dealt with players in the last two dec...

AirAsia flight makes priority landing at Chennai

A city-bound AirAsia India flight carrying 114 passengers from Delhi made a priority landing here on Thursday due to a hydraulic issue, an airport source said. The flight landed safely nine minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival, he said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019