International Development News
Development News Edition

Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:35 IST
Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night. It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.

The Raptors have won 15 of their past 16 games against the Knicks, including the past seven in a row. Siakam, who did not play the fourth quarter as the starters were rested, finished 5-for-8 on 3-point attempts.

Fred VanVleet added 15 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby contributed 13 points and a career-best 12 rebounds, Chris Boucher had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Terence Davis had 15 points, Malcolm Miller had 13 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson chipped in with 12. Julius Randle scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Knicks. Toronto-born RJ Barrett added 16 points, and Allonzo Trier had 10 points.

Toronto shot 48.9 percent from the field, and New York shot 37.5 percent. The Knicks used a 17-2 surge to open a 10-point lead before finishing the first quarter with a 29-21 advantage.

New York opened an 11-point edge early in the second quarter before Toronto regained the lead with a 15-0 run capped by Siakam's pull-up jumper. Siakam made a 3-pointer and converted the free throw after Randle was called for a technical foul to give Toronto a nine-point lead with 6:28 remaining in the first half. The Raptors led 58-46 at halftime.

Toronto shot 44.9 percent from the field in the first half with Siakam scoring 20 points. VanVleet added 10 first-half points, and Davis also had 10 off the bench. Randle scored 15 first-half points for the Knicks, who shot 34.1 percent from the field.

Siakam and Anunoby opened the third-quarter by hitting 3-pointers. Marc Gasol's only points of the game came on a 3-pointer with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter to give Toronto a 23-point lead.

The lead reached 25 points the Knicks trimmed it to 18 before the third quarter ended with Toronto leading 89-69. The Raptors pulled out to a 25-points edge again on a layup by Davis with 8:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. Miller's 3-pointer increased the gap to 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-China warns U.S. of consequences for HK law as police enter ruined university

China warned the United States on Thursday it would take firm counter measures in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail.U.S....

Not surprised by how AITA dealt with me but it hurts: Bhupathi

Indias former Davis Cup skipper Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday said he cannot get over the hurt caused by the national federations manner of sacking him but it was hardly a surprise given how the body has dealt with players in the last two dec...

AirAsia flight makes priority landing at Chennai

A city-bound AirAsia India flight carrying 114 passengers from Delhi made a priority landing here on Thursday due to a hydraulic issue, an airport source said. The flight landed safely nine minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival, he said. ...

INX Media: ED opposes Chidambaram's bail plea in SC, says he continues to wield "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses even from jail.

INX Media ED opposes Chidambarams bail plea in SC, says he continues to wield substantial influence on crucial witnesses even from jail....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019