Burks leads Warriors past Bulls for rare win

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:09 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:49 IST
Alec Burks scored six of his 23 points in a fourth-quarter flurry Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors won for just the second time at home all season, beating the visiting Chicago Bulls 104-90. Eric Paschall scored a team-high 25 points, and both Burks and Omari Spellman recorded double-doubles for the Warriors, who had lost three straight and 10 of their previous 11 games.

Burks had a nice all-around game with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Spellman produced 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. The victory was just Golden State's fourth of the season.

Zach LaVine poured in a game-high 36 points for the Bulls. Tomas Satoransky added 19 points, seven rebounds, and a team-high seven assists, and Wendell Carter Jr. grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to go with eight points. After falling behind 9-1, Golden State led for most of the game, including by as many as nine in the first quarter, 13 in the second and 10 in the third.

But the Bulls kept the score within arm's length, and they found themselves down just 86-83 when LaVine dropped in a pair of free throws with 5:44 to play. The Warriors then scored 16 of the game's next 18 points to blow it open, beginning with a Paschall dunk.

Burks hit a pair of subsequent 3-pointers, while Glenn Robinson III and Draymond Green added one apiece in the run that opened a 102-85 lead. Robinson and Marquese Chriss chipped in with 11 points apiece for Golden State. Green, in his first game back after a three-game absence caused by a heel injury, contributed seven points, a team-high eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks to the win.

The Warriors outshot the Bulls 45.7 percent to 38.2 percent, outscored them 33-30 on 3-pointers and outrebounded them 54-42. LaVine, who had a career-best, 49-point game Saturday against Charlotte, kept the Bulls in the game for most of the night with his fourth 30-point night of the season. He hit 13 of his 24 shots and four of his nine 3-point attempts.

The Bulls, who lost their second straight, were opening a three-game Western swing.

