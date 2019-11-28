International Development News
Development News Edition

It's all about being honest: George Bailey

After being appointed as a selector for the Australian men's cricket team, George Bailey said that his new role is 'all about just being honest'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:15 IST
It's all about being honest: George Bailey
George Bailey {Photo/Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After being appointed as a selector for the Australian men's cricket team, George Bailey said that his new role is 'all about just being honest'. "I'm certainly going in with eyes wide open to the fact that there are difficult conversations that will be had. Those two, in particular, I think it's all just about being honest," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bailey as saying.

"It certainly won't be my decision and my decision alone and like any player, you work through those things, hopefully together, but at the appropriate times," he added. Bailey will join the National Selection Panel (NSP) for the men's team after the conclusion of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), announced Cricket Australia on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old former T20I captain said that he is like a servant for the players who are dreaming of their debut in the national team. "I feel like I'm a servant to the players and every player, or certainly the majority of the players playing first-class cricket, their dream is to play cricket for Australia. My job is to select the lucky few that get the opportunity to do that," Bailey said.

"But you're also trying to help those that are not quite in the mix, giving them some help and advice as to how you think they can get there and also the guys that have had the opportunity and then find themselves back out of the team, you're trying to help them out to get them back into that team," he added. Bailey will draw the curtain on his playing career with Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes in early February to take on the role of the full-time selector.

Bailey will initially serve as a national team advisor and work closely with the likes of Ben Oliver, Australian men's team head coach Justin Langer and national selector Trevor Hohns before joining the NSP in a full-time capacity upon his retirement from playing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lillard, Blazers race past Thunder

With a hot start and a strong third quarter fueled by their starting lineup, the Portland Trail Blazers picked up a blowout win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 136-119 on Wednesday. It was a balanced scoring effort for Portland in i...

377 websites hosting child porn material taken down

As many as 377 websites hosting child pornography material have been taken down and 50 FIRs filed, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said on Thursday as she urged immediate reporting so that swift action can be taken. ...

BSNL, MTNL strategic assets for country, we have decided to revive them: RS Prasad

BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore the Central Government has decided to revive them, said Union Minister for Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday in Rajya Sabha. YSRCPs Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy raised...

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack near Syria border - ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in southern Turkey in a mortar attack near a military base in the town of Akcakale on the Syrian border, Turkeys defense ministry said on Thursday, adding that Turkey had retaliated.The attack took place on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019