International Development News
Development News Edition

Sania set for return at Hobart International

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:52 IST
Sania set for return at Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Thursday confirmed that she will be back to competitive tennis at Hobart International in January 2020, two years after taking a maternity break. The 33-year-old, who last played at China Open in October 2017, will team up with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38.

Sania, married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, gave birth to their first son, Izhaan, in October last year. "I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open. I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a USD 25,000 (ITF women event) next month, but I am 50-50 about it, so let's see how my wrist behaves. We will see, but Hobart and Australian Open (for sure)," she said at a press conference.

Sania, winner of six Grand Slam titles, said she is back to her best shape. "There are a lot of changes when you have a baby. Your routine and sleep pattern changes. I (now) feel fit, my body is where it used to be before I had the baby. It was only six-seven months ago, where I thought about it as a realistic possibility," she said.

Sania will partner American Rajeev Ram for the mixed doubles at the Australian Open. She was speaking after inaugurating the newly re-laid tennis courts at the iconic Khar Gymkhana here in presence of Mahesh Bhupathi, Gymkhana’s President Vivek Devnani and secretary Gaurav Kapadia.

Sania said she encountered a bout with Chikungunya fever recently. "Three months ago I got this virus Chikangunya, that was a setback because for two weeks I was sick. I have left wrist pain out of the blue, because of this virus and it can last up to three months to one year. All and all I feel good, today I can tell you that I am ready to compete again. Of course, it will take me time to the level that I was playing (before), but it is good start for me to feel good physically," she said.

Sania also said that Tokyo 2020 Olympics was on her mind. "I have been there (Olympics) three times and last time we were unlucky to not win a medal. If I am able to put myself in that position to able to compete at the Olympics again for the fourth time in my life, I would be really honoured and privileged. I have got three slams before Olympics and for me it's week to week and day to day."

PTI NRB AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials release men who exposed alleged paedophile ring

Kabul, Nov 28 AFP Afghan security officials have released two rights activists detained by the countrys powerful intelligence agency for exposing an alleged paedophile ring operating in the countrys schools. Musa Mahmudi -- a youth social w...

Godse row: BJP axes Pragya from def panel; Rahul says remark reflects 'heart and soul' of BJP-RSS

Amidst a raging row over its MP Pragya Thakurs Godse remark in Lok Sabha, the BJP on Thursday barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting and removed her from the consultative committee on defence, even as the Congress stepped...

Edelweiss Housing Finance, BoB tie up for co-lending for self-employed, salaried

Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd EHFL and Bank of Baroda have tied up for co-lending of home loans to self-employed and salaried persons. EHFL, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, has entered into a strategic agreement with Bank ...

Taiwan pushes anti-infiltration bill, opposition cries foul

Taiwan needs to have legal means to prevent China interfering in its politics, a government spokesman said on Thursday about an anti-infiltration law that is being drafted, as the main opposition said it feared being painted red by the law....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019