International Development News
Development News Edition

Reports: Patriots K Folk (appendectomy) out; Forbath in

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 03:51 IST
Reports: Patriots K Folk (appendectomy) out; Forbath in
Image Credit: Wikimedia

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after undergoing an appendectomy, according to multiple media reports Thursday. The Patriots did not announce who handle field goals or kickoffs Sunday, but ESPN reported the team will sign Kai Forbath.

Forbath, 32, has yet to play in the NFL this season after appearing in three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, going 4 of 5 on field-goal attempts. Forbath was the Minnesota Vikings' full-time kicker in 2017. Rookie punter Jake Bailey, who kicked field goals in high school, has handled the Patriots' kickoffs for the past seven weeks.

It is the second time this season the Patriots have needed a replacement at kicker after Stephen Gostkowski (hip) was placed on season-ending injury reserve. They previously signed Mike Nugent but released him after a month, during which he made 5 of 8 field-goal tries and 15 of 16 extra-point attempts. Folk is 7 of 9 on field-goal tries and 3-for-3 on PATs for the Patriots since he was signed Oct. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Wolves and Wolfsburg progress, Arsenal must wait after home loss

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Braga, Vfl Wolfsburg, Sporting and AZ Alkmaar all booked places in the Europa League knockout stages on Thursday but struggling Arsenal must wait after losing at home to Eintracht Frankfurt at a half-empty Emirates....

Soccer-Australia mourns death of former national team coach Verbeek

Former Australia coach Pim Verbeek, who led the team to the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa before enjoying a successful spell with Oman, died on Thursday. He was 63. Verbeek, who was also South Korea boss for two years after being an...

Reports: Patriots K Folk (appendectomy) out; Forbath in

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk was ruled out of Sundays game against the Houston Texans after undergoing an appendectomy, according to multiple media reports Thursday. The Patriots did not announce who handle field goals or kickoffs ...

UPDATE 1-Vancouver approves ban on plastic straws, bags from next year

Vancouver voted late on Wednesday to ban the use of plastic straws and bags from April next year, making it the first major Canadian city to enact such a wide-reaching ban, according to the city. The move, aimed at cutting the use of plasti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019