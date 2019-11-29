International Development News
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Warner, Labuschagne thwart Pakistan after early wicket

  • Adelaide
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:32 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:27 IST
David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne pushed Australia to 70 for one after Pakistan made an early breakthrough before rain brought an early tea on the opening day of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Paceman Shaheen Afridi had opener Joe Burns caught behind for four in the fourth over after Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in the first day-night Test between the teams at the venue. Warner and number three Labuschagne were largely untroubled by the pink ball, with the Pakistan bowlers struggling to find the right length and produce many swings despite the overcast conditions.

Warner, who scored 154 in Australia's series-opening win in Brisbane, was 45 not out, with Labuschagne on 18. Pakistan overhauled their pace attack after their innings and five-run thrashing at the Gabba, with teenager Muhammad Musa receiving his first test cap from Pakistan great Wasim Akram before the start of play.

He replaced 16-year-old prodigy, Naseem Shah, with Imran Khan also dropped in favor of more experienced quick Mohammad Abbas who was surprisingly left out of the Brisbane Test. Top-order batsman Imam-ul-Haq returned in place of Haris Sohail.

Paine had little hesitation choosing to bat but Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was also happy with the decision, calling it a "win-win". With his pace bowlers pitching too short and wide early, he will hope they can find a more testing line and length heading into the twilight session.

