International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:31 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-RACISM/ Hockey world watching as NHL deals with fallout over racism scandals

The National Hockey League (NHL) has been rocked by two high-profile racism scandals in recent weeks, and while it has condemned both incidents, experts agree it needs to take a dynamic approach and tackle the issue head on. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-HOU/

Patriots defense returns to form ahead of facing Texans With their stifling of the Cowboys last Sunday, the New England Patriots pushed their aberrant defensive performance against the Ravens deeper into the recesses of their collective memory.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/ Russia readies for 2020 Olympics despite potential ban

The head of Russia’s Olympic Committee said on Thursday it was carrying on with preparations for the Tokyo Olympics next year and criticized World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommendations to punish some Russian Olympic officials as excessive and wrong. UPCOMING

SPORTS GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club

29 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-B29/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Brest report Marseille play Brest in their ligue 1 match

29 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-UNB/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Union Berlin Schalke 04 will join leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach at the top with a win over Union Berlin.

29 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

30 Nov - 1 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX)

Alpine Skiing - Men's World Cup downhill The first men's downhill race of the World Cup season is scheduled for Lake Louise in Canada.

30 Nov ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN (PIX)

Alpine Skiing - World Cup giant slalom World Cup giant slalom coverage from Killington, Vermont.

30 Nov CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

30 Nov SOCCER-EURO/UEFA (TV)

Soccer - UEFA holds news conference before Euro 2020 draw UEFA is expected to hold a news conference in Bucharest before the Euro 2020 finals draw about the organisation of the tournament which will take place in 11 different countries.

30 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Real Madrid Real Madrid visit Alaves in La Liga.

30 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester City Newcastle United face Manchester City in the Premier League.

30 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

30 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewellery industry welcomes mandatory hallmarking from Jan '21

Welcoming the governments decision to make hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021, the gems and jewellery industry on Friday said it will bring trust back to the industry. This is an ...

Former Kyrgyzstan president forced to attend trial: lawyer

Bishkek, Nov 29 AFP Kyrgyzstans former president Almazbek Atambayev was forced Friday to attend his corruption trial, his lawyer said, but refused to answer questions. The 63-year-old former ally of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was detaine...

EC recognises JJP as state party of Haryana

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Jannayak Janta Party as a state party of Haryana.The JJP, founded by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recent polls. It extended s...

MP: Legal opinion sought from AG on disqualified BJP MLA

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat has sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General to decide whether disqualified BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi can be allowed to attend the winter session of the state Legislature starting from December 17. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019