REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-RACISM/ Hockey world watching as NHL deals with fallout over racism scandals

The National Hockey League (NHL) has been rocked by two high-profile racism scandals in recent weeks, and while it has condemned both incidents, experts agree it needs to take a dynamic approach and tackle the issue head on. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-HOU/

Patriots defense returns to form ahead of facing Texans With their stifling of the Cowboys last Sunday, the New England Patriots pushed their aberrant defensive performance against the Ravens deeper into the recesses of their collective memory.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/ Russia readies for 2020 Olympics despite potential ban

The head of Russia’s Olympic Committee said on Thursday it was carrying on with preparations for the Tokyo Olympics next year and criticized World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommendations to punish some Russian Olympic officials as excessive and wrong. UPCOMING

SPORTS GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club

29 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-B29/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Brest report Marseille play Brest in their ligue 1 match

29 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-UNB/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Union Berlin Schalke 04 will join leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach at the top with a win over Union Berlin.

29 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

30 Nov - 1 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX)

Alpine Skiing - Men's World Cup downhill The first men's downhill race of the World Cup season is scheduled for Lake Louise in Canada.

30 Nov ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN (PIX)

Alpine Skiing - World Cup giant slalom World Cup giant slalom coverage from Killington, Vermont.

30 Nov CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

30 Nov SOCCER-EURO/UEFA (TV)

Soccer - UEFA holds news conference before Euro 2020 draw UEFA is expected to hold a news conference in Bucharest before the Euro 2020 finals draw about the organisation of the tournament which will take place in 11 different countries.

30 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Real Madrid Real Madrid visit Alaves in La Liga.

30 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester City Newcastle United face Manchester City in the Premier League.

30 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

30 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

