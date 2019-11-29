International Development News
Karthikeyan, Liuzzi and Yoong to headline X1 Racing League

India's first formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, former Force India driver Tonio Liuzzi and Alex Yoong will headline JK Tyre Festival of Speed's maiden edition of the X1 Racing League. The JKFOS which will get underway at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) this weekend, will unveil its marquee event, the X1 Racing League, boasting of six franchise-based teams involving high profile owners and international and Indian drivers and promises to reignite the country's motorsports hemisphere.

Along with Karthikeyan, the League will also see the likes of legendary F1 driver Niki Lauda's son, Mathias, in an exciting new format that should thrill the over 35,000 fans at the BIC on Sunday. The many battles in the two important categories of the 22nd JKNRC, the LGB Formula 4 and the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup, will also provide their own thrills. Chennai's MSport teammates and rivals, Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangasamy, are set for one last showdown this season in the grand finale.

Vishnu is in the lead with 68 points but Raghul is just five points behind and both will aim to go all out in their quest for supremacy. The two might well square up in the X1 League too, with the former pairing up with Nayan Chatterjee (Team Bengaluru) and the latter with Ashwin Datta (Team Delhi) as domestic drivers.

Among the local talent, ace rally driver Gaurav Gill (Delhi) and young prodigies, Arjun Maini (Bengaluru) and Kush Maini (Mumbai), are expected to put up an enthralling contest in the league. In the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup, Tanay Gaikwad of Pune is sitting pretty with 54 points. One of the standout performers of the season, he will start as a strong favourite for the title. Syed Muzammil Ali of Bengaluru is, however, just six points behind and will surely fancy his chances over the weekend.

Top bikers from Asian countries like Japan, India, Nepal and Philippines will also look to consolidate their position on the points table in the FIM sanctioned event. Like every year, super bikers will also be vying for titles in the JK Superbike Cup in 1000cc and 600 cc classes, with close to 50 top riders from the country registered for the two events put together.

"This weekend is special in terms of its grandeur & packaging. The X1 League is easily the most exciting part of the weekend," Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsport, JK Tyre, said.

