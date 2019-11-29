International Development News
Development News Edition

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for life

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:47 IST
Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for life

Lausanne, Nov 29 (AFP) Ex-Brazilian football chief Ricardo Teixeira was banned for life from football on Friday for bribery, FIFA announced. World football's governing body said the Brazilian was banned and fined one million Swiss francs (907,000 Euro) for taking bribes for marketing and media rights for continental and Brazilian football competitions between 2006 and 2012.

Teixeira, the 72-year-old ex-son-in-law of the late former FIFA president Joao Havelange, is also a former FIFA executive committee and standing committee member. FIFA said in a statement that its investigation into Teixeira focused on "bribery schemes" carried out between 2006 and 2012 "in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights" for competitions run by the federations (CBF) of Brazil, South America (CONMEBOL) and North and Central America (CONCACAF).

Teixeira is wanted by US authorities for his part in a major corruption scandal that erupted in 2015 implicating a string of top officials in world football. His successor Jose Maria Marin was arrested in Zurich in 2015 ahead of a FIFA meeting, extradited to the United States and later sentenced to four years in prison by the American courts.

But Teixeira, and another former CBF chief Marco Polo Del Nero have remained in Brazil and escaped extradition. Teixeira also dodged a Spanish attempt to bring him to justice for alleged involvement in the same case that saw ex-Barcelona boss Sandro Rosell jailed.

He has also been under investigation in Andorra and Switzerland. "Is there a safer place than Brazil? Which? Why would I run if here I'm not accused of anything? Everything they accuse me of abroad is not a crime in Brazil. Not that I'm saying if I did it or not," he told the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper in 2017. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Europe to consider law on climate neutrality by March

The European Union executive will propose by March 2020 a new climate law turn the bloc neutral in terms of carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 and help lead the struggle against global warming, a draft showed on Friday. The European Commissio...

CPCB to review guidelines on idol immersion: Centre tells LS

The central pollution watchdog has decided to review the existing guidelines on idol immersion, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday. While responding to a question on immersion of Lord Ganesha idols during the Ganesha Chaturthi fest...

Maha teen killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli

A 17-year-old boy was killed onWednesday night by Naxals in Maharashtras Gadchirolidistrict, police saidA group of 20-25 Naxals stormed into Manoj Hidkoshouse in Bhimankhoji in Korchi tehsil and shot him in thehead, killing him on the spot,...

UPDATE 1-"No invasion since 1914" - Mexico bristles at U.S. terror designation plan

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday Mexico had not been invaded for more than a century and he would not permit another foreign intervention, reflecting tensions over a Trump administration plan to designate drug cartels ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019